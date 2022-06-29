Scouting the opponents: Key questions for South Carolina

Will Spencer Rattler solve South Carolina's quarterback issues?

The Gamecocks certainly hope so.

Head coach Shane Beamer was quite familiar with Rattler during his tenure as the tight ends coach with the Sooners. So, when Spencer Rattler entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, his move to Columbia hardly came as a surprise.

Four different quarterbacks started games for the Gamecocks in 2021, none with a modicum of success. Rattler is expected to change that.

“I feel totally just refreshed to be at a new university, a great university like this,” Rattler said. “I feel a sense of, I’m just really comfortable here. Knowing Coach Beamer, getting to know all these guys in my first month up here. I made a great decision, and I’m happy to be in this position.”

Rattler entered the 2021 season as a potential candidate for the Heisman Trophy. But after an inconsistent start, lost his job to Caleb Williams, who ultimately followed Lincoln Riley to Southern Cal.

As a freshman in 2020, Rattler threw for 3,031 yards and 28 touchdowns, but wasn’t the same player in 2021 before ultimately losing his job.

Now a junior, Rattler and the Gamecocks hope the change of scenery will benefit both parties.

“What’s impressive about this place is how it’s run. It’s run like an NFL type of facility. A lot of people would be surprised; it’s different from where I’m coming from,” Rattler said. “It’s more around the players to where guys aren’t burnt out. Guys are enjoying their time around the facilities, enjoying their time around the coaches and players. It’s just a great feeling. It’s a refreshing feeling.”

Can South Carolina’s defense take the next step?

Defensive coordinator Clayton White did not have a ton to work with as the season started. But by the time it was over, the Gamecocks’ finished with some respectable numbers from a defensive point of view.

That was especially true in the secondary, where South Carolina ranked seventh nationally in pass defense, allowing just 180.8 yards per game and finished 46th in scoring defense, giving up just 24 points per game.

Two of the Gamecocks’ secondary starters—cornerback Darius Rush and safety R.J. Roderick—are back, along with two of their starting linebackers in Brad Johnson and Cam Smith.

Unfortunately, depth is a bit of a concern, especially true up front.

Interior defensive linemen Zacch Pickens and edge rusher Jordan Burch are both former five-stars, although Beamer still wants to see each take the next step in their respective development.

How will South Carolina manage the top part of the conference schedule?

The first three games on South Carolina’s non-conference slate figure to be a walk with Georgia State, Charlotte, and South Carolina State.

Unfortunately, the schedule-makers in the SEC office in Birmingham weren’t quite so kind in regard to the SEC portion of the Gamecocks’ 2022 slate.

After opening with GSU, South Carolina opens SEC play at Arkansas against Sam Pittman and a Razorbacks squad that could make another step forward following last year’s 9-4 campaign.

The Gamecocks follow up their trip to Fayetteville with a home game against Georgia, and later travel to Kentucky before hosting Texas A&M.

Most preseason prognosticators have South Carolina picked somewhere behind Georgia, Tennessee, and Kentucky in the SEC East.

However, if the Gamecocks could manage to sneak a win in one of their first three conference games, you still could see South Carolina perhaps a game better in the league (3-5 in 2021).

Road games at Vanderbilt and Florida certainly seem winnable before the Gamecocks close out conference play at home against Tennessee.