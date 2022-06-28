Scouting the opponents: Key questions for Samford

Who are some key additions for Samford?

Thanks to the NCAA Transfer Portal, Samford is going to feature a team with players boasting significant FBS experience.

That includes quarterback, where Nik Scalzo is now a Bulldog after three years at Kentucky. The former three-star recruit is battling junior college transfer Michael Hiers to be Liam Welch’s replacement this fall.

He’s not the only one.

According to reports, only five FCS programs brought in more transfers than the nine Samford had on its team as of May.

Others include former FBS defensive backs in safety Emmanuel Flowers, who played four years at Michigan State and cornerback Trey Elston who played in six games last year for Auburn.

Others include wide receiver DJ Rias (Alabama), Jaylan Thomas (Elon), offensive lineman Cameron Orr (Elon), and defensive back Khalid Thomas (Harvard).

The game will be against the man who gave Kirby Smart his coaching start.

While Georgia should have no problem dispatching Samford, don’t look for head coach Kirby Smart to send a message by embarrassing the FCS Bulldogs. Not with Chris Hatcher as Samford’s head coach.

You see, Hatcher is the man who gave Smart his start in coaching when he hired the former Bulldog to be his secondary coach while at Valdosta State.

“I’m just happy for the guy. He’s done it the right way,” Hatcher said of Smart when the two teams last met back in 2017. “I tell people all the time. They say, man, you hired this guy, and make it sound like I sprinkled magic dust on him and made him a great coach. He was 24 and I was 26, and I don’t think either of us knew what we were doing.”

Co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp was also Hatcher’s defensive coordinator with the Blazers.

“The guy wanted to be a college coach,” Hatcher said. “He started at the Division II ranks for $8,000, and worked his tail off, and paid the price. Here he is leading his alma mater in the SEC. So, dreams do come true.”

Can Samford effectively replace quarterback Liam Welch?

Chances are, you haven’t heard of former Samford quarterback Liam Welch.

However, he hardly finished his career as an unknown.

Welch earned FCS All-American status for the Bulldogs after completing 315 of 477 passes for 3,366 yards and 22 touchdowns last year. The New York Jets thought enough of him to extend him a mini camp invite last month.

Hatcher has a reputation for developing quality quarterbacks. He faces another challenge this fall.

We’ve already mentioned a pair of possible replacements.

Nick Scalzo will remind Georgia fans physically of Stetson Bennett, as the Kentucky transfer is only 5-foot-11 and 195 pounds.

Scalzo never received a rep during his three years in Lexington, but will bring the confidence of having come from an FBS program, and hopefully earn the starting job once fall practice rolls around.

He will have some competition.

Birmingham native Michael Hiers is also in his first year at the program after transferring from N.W. Mississippi Community College, where he averaged 257 yards passing per game and threw for 21 touchdowns in 12 games.