Scouting the Opponent: Three questions about UMass
SCHOOL: Massachusetts
HEAD COACH: Don Brown (47-39; seven years, two stints; 74-59 overall).
2023 RECORD: 3-9 (Independent)
RETURNING STARTERS: Offense – 4; Defense – 5, Special Teams – 2
PLAYERS TO WATCH: QB Taisun Phommachanh, WR Anthony Simpson, C Josh Atwood, LB Gerrell Johnson, DB Isaiah Rutherford, S Te'Reai Powell
VERSUS GEORGIA: November 24 (Sanford Stadium)
Remember this name?
Taisun Phommachanh is a hard name to pronounce, much less spell, double-checking two or three times to confirm. However, if you follow college football in the South, it probably rings a bell.
That's because Phommachanh started his career at Clemson, before transferring to Georgia Tech until he finally found a starting opportunity last season with the Minutemen.
He did OK, completing 61 percent of his passes for 1,507 yards and six touchdowns before missing the final three games due to a knee injury.
The injury kept Phommachanh out of spring practice, but he is expected to be fine for the start of the season.
Do the Minutemen have any depth?
Not when you compare what they have to schools in the SEC. Neither side of the ball has much to speak.
There are some good players, but overall UMass just does not have the numbers to compete with programs like Georgia. The Bulldogs will not be the only ones.
Massachusetts also plays Missouri and Mississippi State, two games that will help pay the bills but with no chance of winning in return.
Does UMass have any difference-makers?
The Minutemen feel Phommachanh will take a step forward, but will he have any help?
UMass brought in former Clemson wide receiver Frank Ladson Jr., who at 6-foot-3 is a big target with 53 career catches.
Defensively, the Minutemen return linebacker Gerrell Johnson and Te'Rai Powell, who both enjoyed good years.
Unfortunately, more help is needed before UMass can step up in competition.
|Date
|Opponent
|
August 31
|
Eastern Michigan
|
September 7
|
at Toledo
|
September 14
|
at Buffalo
|
September 21
|
Central Connecticut State
|
September 28
|
at Miami-Ohio
|
October 5
|
at Northern Illinois
|
October 12
|
Missouri
|
October 26
|
Wagner
|
November 2
|
at Mississippi State
|
November 16
|
Liberty
|
November 23
|
at Georgia
|
November 30
|
Connecticut