Taisun Phommachanh is a hard name to pronounce, much less spell, double-checking two or three times to confirm. However, if you follow college football in the South, it probably rings a bell.

That's because Phommachanh started his career at Clemson, before transferring to Georgia Tech until he finally found a starting opportunity last season with the Minutemen.

He did OK, completing 61 percent of his passes for 1,507 yards and six touchdowns before missing the final three games due to a knee injury.

The injury kept Phommachanh out of spring practice, but he is expected to be fine for the start of the season.



