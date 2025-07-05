Scouting the Opponent: Three questions about Texas

School: Texas HEAD COACH: Steve Sarkisian (5th year, 38-17; overall 84-52) 2024 RECORD: 13-3 overall, 7-1 (1st in SEC) RETURNING STARTERS: Offense – 3; Defense – 5, Special Teams – 0 PLAYERS TO WATCH: QB Arch Manning, WR DeAndre Moore Jr., RG DJ Campbell, Edge Colin Simmons, LB Anthony Hill Jr., CB Malik Muhammad, S Jelani McDonald, S Michael Taafe VERSUS GEORGIA: Nov. 15 (Sanford Stadium)

Texas is expecting Arch Manning to pay huge dividends this fall. (Photo by USA Today)

Will Arch Manning lead Texas to the promised land?

Head coach Steve Sarkisian certainly hopes so. Manning is seen as the prodigy in Austin, and anything less than a national title will do. To Manning’s credit, he’s a much better athlete than his predecessor Quinn Ewers, a true dual threat who promises to give opposing defensive coordinators fits. Manning should have plenty of opportunity. The Longhorns return wide receivers Ryan Wingo and DeAndre Moore, and also bring in former Stanford standout Emmett Mosely IV and tight end Jack Endries.

Can Texas improve its running game?

The Longhorns return Quintrevion Wisner who rushed for 1,064 yards. But in the biggest games – ie, Georgia – the Longhorns run game was virtually nonexistent. Give the Bulldogs plenty of props for that. But Texas will need to do a better job moving forward. As good as Manning might be, the last thing Sarkisian wants is for his team to become one-dimensional in its biggest game. Couple with the fact that Texas must replace four starters on its offensive line, the team’s running success will bear watching.

Can Texas replenish the depth on its defensive line?

Texas’ defensive front was a strength last year, with both defensive tackles going early in the NFL Draft. Both were fifth-year players. To find replacements, Texas dipped into the transfer portal and found Freshman All-American Maraad Watson from Syracuse. Along with some other newcomers, the group is being counted on to be high-level contributors right from the jump. Among the newcomers, look for freshman and former Georgia target Justus Terry to play an early role.