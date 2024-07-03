SCHOOL: Tennessee HEAD COACH: Josh Heupel (27-12, 3 years; 55-20 overall) 2023 RECORD: 9-4 overall, 4-4 (3rd in SEC East) RETURNING STARTERS: Offense – 5; Defense – 2, Special Teams – 1 PLAYERS TO WATCH: QB Nico Iamaleava, RB Dylan Simpson, WR Squirrel White, DE James Pearce, DT Omari Thomas, DTOmarr Norman-Lott, LB Keenal Pili. VERSUS GEORGIA: November 16 (Sanford Stadium)

Nico Iamaleava takes over as th starting quarterback for Tennessee. (Photo by USA Today)

Advertisement

What will Tennessee do in the secondary?

That's a good question. It's going to be a brand-new secondary for the Vols. Tennessee does not return a single starter and with 11 players leaving via the portal or for the NFL, there's cause for some concern. That's why the Vols went out and signed a trio of defensive backs from the portal: Jalen McMurray (Temple), Jermond McCoy (Oregon State), and Jakobe Thomas (Middle Tennessee State). Cornerbacks Ricky Gibson III and Jordan Matthews did see action in backup roles, with Jourdan Thomas, Will Brooks, and Andrew Turrentine as other names who will vie for starting roles.

Are there offensive issues?

Head coach Josh Heupel built his reputation on high-powered offenses, but there are some concerns. The Vols are excited about what quarterback Nico Iamaleava brings to the table and Tennessee has another great group of wide receivers more than capable of making plays. But there are a couple of concerns. Running back Dylan Simpson rushed for 604 yards in a backup role last year. But after him, depth is a worry. Depth is also a concern on the offensive line, and Tennessee will enter fall practice still looking for a starter at left guard.

How good is defensive lineman James Pearce Jr.

Some say he's very good. In fact, there are projections out there that suggest Pearce has a chance to be the top player taken in the 2025 NFL Draft, a top-10 pick for sure. Give Pearce credit. Last year, he had 10 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss, adding a 52-yard pick-six in the Citrus Bowl against Iowa. If he goes in the NFL Draft's first round, Pearce would become the first Volunteer defensive player drafted in the opening round since Derek Barnett in 2017.