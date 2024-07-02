The Bulldogs certainly opened Lane Kiffin's eyes.

Ole Miss was ranked in the top 10 when it rolled into Athens last year, only to be thumped 52-17.

After the game, Kiffin told reporters "We have to recruit at a higher level ... we have to coach better," he said.

In an attempt to close the gap, Kiffin hit the transfer portal harder than arguably any school in the country, plugging gaps with athletes, many of them former four- and five-star performers.

Will the moves work?

On paper, the Rebels may at least equal last year's 11-1 campaign. But will they close the gap on the Bulldogs? Will they bond as a unit?

We'll see soon enough.