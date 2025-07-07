Scouting the opponent: Three questions about Georgia Tech

School: Georgia Tech
HEAD COACH: Brent Key (4th year, 18-18)
2024 RECORD: 7-5 overall, 5-3 (T-4th in ACC)
RETURNING STARTERS: Offense – 5; Defense – 4, Special Teams – 1
PLAYERS TO WATCH: QB Haynes King, RB Jamal Haynes, WR Eric Rivers, WR Malik Rutherford, DE Brayden Manley, LB Melvin Jordan IV, CB Ahmari Harvi, S Omar Daniels
VERSUS GEORGIA: Nov. 28 (Mercedes Benz Stadium, Atlanta)
How good is Haynes King?
Does it seem that King has been around forever? Opponents will no doubt be glad when he’s gone.
The senior is one of the better returning dual-threat quarterbacks in the nation, and he appears to have plenty of weapons around him that could make Georgia Tech one of the more dangerous offenses in the ACC.
But King isn’t just about talent.
He’s also one of the tougher players at his position.
King battled through a myriad of injuries last year. There were even times when he could barely throw the football.
Obviously, keeping him healthy this year will be key. But as his 7-1 touchdown-interception ratio shows, he doesn’t make many mistakes. He also ran for 11 scores (24 passing).
Can Georgia Tech replenish its defensive line?
Tech’s defensive line took a hit in the offseason, leaving head coach Brent Key with what’s going to basically be a total rebuild at the position.
Senior defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg is back, but otherwise,e the defensive front of the Yellow Jackets is going to be brand new as three starters will have to be replaced.
To do this, Tech dipped into the portal, added former Oregon State standout Melvin Jordan IV, along with FCS All-American defensive end Brayden Manley from Mercer. The Yellow Jackets also added UTSA transfer Ronald Triplette and Clemson transfer A.J. Hoffler to hopefully improve their pass rush.
Can Georgia Tech take advantage of a more favorable ACC schedule?
Tech’s league schedule appears more favorable than it did in 2024.
The Yellow Jackets do not have to play Miami or Florida State, and two of their tougher games – Clemson and Syracuse – will both be at home.
Although Georgia Tech won’t be picked to win the ACC, if the Yellow Jackets stay healthy, they could make it interesting.
Their Sept. 13 game in Atlanta will certainly tell a lot, but Georgia Tech can at least be in every one of the games it plays this year.