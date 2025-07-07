Scouting the opponent: Three questions about Georgia Tech

Does it seem that King has been around forever? Opponents will no doubt be glad when he’s gone.

The senior is one of the better returning dual-threat quarterbacks in the nation, and he appears to have plenty of weapons around him that could make Georgia Tech one of the more dangerous offenses in the ACC.

But King isn’t just about talent.

He’s also one of the tougher players at his position.

King battled through a myriad of injuries last year. There were even times when he could barely throw the football.

Obviously, keeping him healthy this year will be key. But as his 7-1 touchdown-interception ratio shows, he doesn’t make many mistakes. He also ran for 11 scores (24 passing).