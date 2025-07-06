Scouting the Opponent: Three questions about Charlotte

School: Charlotte HEAD COACH: Tim Albin (1st year, 38-17; overall 4-4, T 6th in AAC) 2024 RECORD: 5-7 overall, 7-1 (1st in SEC) RETURNING STARTERS: Offense – 1; Defense – 2, Special Teams – 0 PLAYERS TO WATCH: QB Grayson Loftis, QB Conner Harrell, RB Don Chaney Jr., RB Rod Gainey Jr., DE Donovan Spellman, L Reid Williford, S Ja’Qurious Conley, S Treyveon McGhee VERSUS GEORGIA: Nov. 22 (Sanford Stadium) S

Former Miami-Ohio head coach Tim Albin is in his first year as the head coach at Charlotte. (Photo by USA Today)

How will Charlotte's foray into the transfer portal pay off?

The 49ers certainly added some personnel. First-year head coach Tim Albin comes from Miami-Ohio and will decide between North Carolina transfer Conner Harrell and former Duke transfer Grayson Loftis as his quarterbacks. Another transfer – running back Don Chaney Jr. – comes over from Louisville, while former Vanderbilt/Boston College wide receiver Jayden McGowan will be counted on to lead the wide receivers.

Does the defense have a prayer?

Charlotte was absolutely horrible at stopping the run last year, as opponents averaged 210 yards per game on the ground. Like they did on offense, the 49ers turned to the portal to try to plug some holes. But man, are there some holes. Linebacker Reid Williford is a good player after leading the team in tackles with 77. But with just two returning starters on the defensive side, Albin could be in for a long, long year.

How far does the program have to go?

A long way. No matter who wins the quarterback job, the 49ers will have to do better in the passing game after completing just over 50 percent of their passes in 2024 with 14 interceptions. We mentioned the rush defense. Truly, Charlotte was not good in any aspect, allowing 433.2 yards per contest. With so many new faces and a brand new philosophy on both sides of the ball, it’s shaping up to be a tough year for Charlotte this fall.