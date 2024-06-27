SCHOOL: Alabama HEAD COACH: Kalen DeBoer (1st year, 37-9 overall) 2023 RECORD: 12-2 overall, 8-0 (1st in SEC West) RETURNING STARTERS: Offense – 5; Defense – 3; Special Teams – 1 PLAYERS TO WATCH: QB Jalen Milroe, RB Jam Miller, QR Kendrick Law, LT Kayden Proctor, TE CD Dippre, DT Tim Keenan III, LB Deonte Lawson, Husky Malachi Moore. VERSUS GEORGIA: September 28 (Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

How will Jalen Milroe do in Kalen DeBoer's offensive system? (Photo by USA Today)

Advertisement

How will Jalen Milroe perform under Coach DeBoer's system?

That's the question. At Washington, DeBoer produced some of the best offenses in school history with Michael Penix. By utilizing variations of the spread and Air Raid, DeBoer's offenses are known for being fast-paced and the ability to score points from any part of the field. Milroe certainly has the athleticism to be successful, but how quickly will he pick up the offense and execute it as well as he'll need to for the Tide to be successful?

How quickly will Alabama's offensive line gel?

The offensive line is not generally a concern for Alabama as the Crimson Tide typically has one of the best units in the entire SEC. This year, there's a bit more intrigue. The group is relatively inexperienced compared to previous seasons, and starting jobs will be up for grabs once fall camp begins. Alabama did get left tackle Kayden Proctor back after he initially transferred to Iowa. Otherwise, there's youth and a new starter at center in Washington transfer Parker Brailsford. Guards Tyler Brooker and Jadaen Roberts are both returning starters, but will they be enough to solidify the unit for another SEC run?



How will Alabama's new 4-2-5 defense work out?

Alabama's new 4-2-5 is going to be a new look for the Crimson Tide. Will there be challenges? The play of linebacker Deontae Lawson and safety Malachi Moore will be key, but on the back end, there are a couple of concerns, namely depth and new faces who will be learning the defense for the first time. Alabama brought in some talented transfers in the form of LT Overton (Texas A&M), cornerback Domani Jackson (USC), and Keon Sabb (Michigan), but will they be enough to make up for the fact that the Tide only returns three defensive starters from last year? We shall see soon enough.