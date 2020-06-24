What lies in store? Let's delve into the 2020 Tigers to try and find some answers.

The Tigers will have a new head coach in Ed Drinkwitz, who promises to tweak and add some zing to Mizzou's offense.

After playing host to Auburn, the Bulldogs will hit the road against Missouri. That will be Georgia's final game before the anticipated showdown with Florida at the end of October.

Missouri didn't live up to the expectations that many had for the Tigers in 2019 and that's something new coach Eliah Drinkwitz has been tasked to change.

Can he do it in his year on the job?

At Appalachian State, Drinkwitz led the Mountaineers to a 13-1 record and a Sunbelt Conference championship in what turned out to be his only season at Boone, but officials at Missouri felt that was certainly enough of a litmus test to go with him as the replacement for Barry Odom.

As usual, when taking over a program, there are questions that need to be answered.

For Drinkwitz, the first question is what he plans on doing about a Tiger offense that ranked 10th in the SEC in both scoring (25.3 points per game) and total yardage per game (374.2).

What changes Drinkwitz has in store remains unclear, although he's promised that the Tigers will work out of the no-huddle, complemented by what he hopes will be a dominant downhill running game.

Mizzou would seem to have the backs to make that happen.

Running back Larry Rountree III returns for his senior season after rushing for 829 yards and nine touchdowns last year, along with junior Tyler Baddie, who led the team with 928 all-purpose yards as a sophomore.

Yet who will start at quarterback? That's the question.

Currently, there are no less than four players (redshirt freshman Connor Bazelek, true freshman Brady Cook, junior Taylor Powell and TCU transfer Shawn Robinson) who will battle it out to see who gets the call when Mizzou opens its season September 5 against Central Arkansas.

Whoever throws the ball will have some new receivers to work with, as four of the team's top pass-catchers have all moved on, including tight end Albert Okwuegbunam.

The Tigers did receive a boost when former Virginia Tech performer Damon Hazleton came over as a grad transfer. Still, Drinkwitz will have to sift through plenty of new faces before settling on a rotation for the upcoming campaign.

Up front, Missouri has to replace three starters from last year.

Defensively, the news is much better.

Missouri ranked third in the SEC in total defense (312 yards per game) and fourth in scoring defense (19.4 points).

Although the Tigers lost some key players, the defense is one area where Missouri has recruited well over the past few years.

Linebacker Nick Bolton (a team-leading 107 tackles) and defensive tackle Kobie Whiteside (7.5 sacks) will be two players to watch.