Georgia officials confirmed Wednesday's earlier report by UGASports that specials Teams Coordinator Scott Cochran is no longer part of the football program.

Per Smart in a release to reporters, Cochran resigned to pursue other other opportunities.

Kirk Benedict, who has served on Kirby Smart’s staff as special teams analyst the last two seasons, will be promoted to special teams coordinator.

Smart also confirmed that offensive analyst Darrell Dickey resigned to pursue other opportunities.

“I want to thank Scott and Darrell for their contributions to Georgia football. We wish them all the best moving forward,” Smart said in the statement.

Cochran joined Smart’s staff in 2020 as the Bulldogs’ special teams coordinator following a 13-year stint as the head strength and conditioning coach at Alabama, where he helped the Crimson Tide win six national championships.

At Georgia, Cochran served as an on-field assistant before Smart announced in August of 2021 that he was stepping away from the program to “prioritize his mental health and well-being.”

Cochran would maintain his title as Special Teams Coordinator, but after returning to Georgia, remained in an off-the-field capacity, with former Co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp moving from his analyst role to full-time assistant.

Muschamp held that position through 2023, before moving back into an analyst role with Smart hiring Travaris Robinson to coach the Bulldog safeties.