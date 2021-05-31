Scott Cochran hot on the trail of emerging 2023 DB Dallas Young for Georgia
We confirmed last week that Georgia would be playing host to Gardendale, Alabama defensive end Kelby Collins, one of the top players in the Class of 2023. But he won't be making the trip alone.
A fellow 2023 rising star, cornerback Dallas Young, will be taking in Athens alongside his teammate, and the Dawgs have caught Young's eye early.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news