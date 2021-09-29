Scott Cochran back in town

After being away from the Georgia football team for the past two-plus months, Special Teams Coordinator Scott Cochran is back in Athens—at least part-time.



Head coach Kirby Smart confirmed the news during Wednesday’s SEC teleconference.

"He's actually in town right now as we speak. He's home for a little bit, visiting with his family," Smart said. "He's with us temporarily, visiting some folks. Hopefully, he'll join us in the next couple of weeks."



Cochran has been away from the Georgia program since mid-July, with what Smart confirmed as a personal issue.

Defensive analyst Will Muschamp took over Cochran’s on-field role in his absence, but Smart declined to say what Cochran's role would be once he returns.

Cochran will not coach with the team this weekend against Arkansas (noon, ESPN).



"We haven't defined all that," Smart said. "Right now, we're worried about his family and his safety. Other than that, it's not really a concern right now."

