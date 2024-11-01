Advertisement
Georgia, Texas A&M, Colorado among teams in pursuit of 4-star WR CJ Wiley
Georgia is among a handful of teams in hot pursuit of Rivals100 receiver CJ Wiley.
• Sam Spiegelman
Georgia News and Notes for Wednesday
Wednesday News and Notes: Inside, we have everything Kirby Smart had to say during the SEC Teleconference.
• Anthony Dasher
Decision made on sites for 2026-27 Georgia-Florida games
The Georgia-Florida game is headed off campus for the first time in over 30 years.
• Anthony Dasher
Following the Future: Week 11
We take a look at how Georgia commits and targets performed in Week 11 of the high school football season.
• Trent Smallwood
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Trevor, the receiver
Trevor Etienne has caught 20 passes, which ranks fourth on the roster.
• Jason Butt
Score Predictions: Georgia vs Florida
