I thought last week's spread was too much for the Bulldogs to overcome, but their depth wore down the Vols over time and allowed the Dawgs to reel off a boatload of points to finish the game. I can see the same happening this week with the Gamecocks, who I don't believe have the offensive line to protect for four quarters. I do think Bryan Edwards and Ryan Hilinski can manage some points along the way, but the Bulldogs will be ready to answer, especially down the stretch.

Prediction: Georgia 48, South Carolina 17