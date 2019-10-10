Score Predictions: Georgia versus South Carolina
The UGASports writers and analysts have made their score predictions for the South Carolina at Georgia game. Don'r be fooled by the imitations.
Anthony Dasher
Folks wanting to see James Coley mix up his offense got their wish against Tennessee as the Bulldogs finished with their most total yards (526) in a conference game since last October's contest against Vanderbilt. Up next, South Carolina seems to have found a young quarterback in Ryan Hilinksi who some are comparing to a young Jake Fromm. Hilinksi will be making his first career road start in the SEC and can't be taken lightly, but the Gamecocks simply do not have enough weapons to stay up with the Bulldogs.
Prediction: Georgia 38, South Carolina 17.
Jake Reuse
I thought last week's spread was too much for the Bulldogs to overcome, but their depth wore down the Vols over time and allowed the Dawgs to reel off a boatload of points to finish the game. I can see the same happening this week with the Gamecocks, who I don't believe have the offensive line to protect for four quarters. I do think Bryan Edwards and Ryan Hilinski can manage some points along the way, but the Bulldogs will be ready to answer, especially down the stretch.
Prediction: Georgia 48, South Carolina 17
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news