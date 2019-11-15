Score Predictions - Georgia at Aubrun
Georgia could clinch the SEC East with a win on Saturday but we all remember what happened the last time the Bulldogs went to Auburn. So what can we expect this time? Here are our predictions.
Seth Rainey
So, here’s the thing. I’m sure most people will be taking Georgia which makes me want to take Auburn in what should be a close game at home for the Tigers. Their defensive line is one of the best in the country and will be wanting Georgia to try and run it down their throat.
Then you look at Auburn's offense. It's led by a freshman quarterback coupled with a freshman tailback if Jatarvious Whitlow is unable to go. This will be my closest prediction of the season no doubt. I think there will be more points scored than others do. I’m picking Georgia just because I would kick myself if I took Auburn and the Dawgs ended up pulling it out. This game could go either way for me.
Prediction: Georgia 34, Auburn 31
Jake Reuse
This is Georgia's biggest test of the year - bar none. You'll get an accurate representation of who this team really is after Auburn. I believe Georgia's 1-22 is stronger than the Tigers, but what matters is what happens in the trenches. If the Bulldogs are able to hold the line there, they can win. If not, it will be a long day. I think Cade Mays steps up in a major way, regardless of where he ends up getting snaps, and contributes to stopping Derrick Brown as much as that is possible (Brown will get his plays). Slugfest likely. Georgia gets in the last punch.
Prediction: Georgia 24, Auburn 17
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news