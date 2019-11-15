Georgia could clinch the SEC East with a win on Saturday but we all remember what happened the last time the Bulldogs went to Auburn. So what can we expect this time? Here are our predictions.

So, here’s the thing. I’m sure most people will be taking Georgia which makes me want to take Auburn in what should be a close game at home for the Tigers. Their defensive line is one of the best in the country and will be wanting Georgia to try and run it down their throat.

Then you look at Auburn's offense. It's led by a freshman quarterback coupled with a freshman tailback if Jatarvious Whitlow is unable to go. This will be my closest prediction of the season no doubt. I think there will be more points scored than others do. I’m picking Georgia just because I would kick myself if I took Auburn and the Dawgs ended up pulling it out. This game could go either way for me.

Prediction: Georgia 34, Auburn 31