The UGASports writers and analysts are predicting the score fo the Georgia- Florida game. Here's what they think is going to happen.



Anthony Dasher

It's going to be a close game - a really close game. It's not going to shock me to see a low scoring game, one where turnovers (or lack thereof) will determine the outcome. I do think you'll see Georgia come out with a bit of an extra chip. All fans have talked about for the past two weeks is how bad the offense is, and how Kirby Smart needs to do something about offensive coordinator James Coley. Fans booed the play-calling in the Kentucky game, and from talking to players, they weren't exactly pleased. Despite being favored, I feel the Bulldogs come into this game feeling they have a lot to prove. Proving it against Florida won't be easy, but I'll say Georgia squeaks out a close one although it certainly won't stun me to see the Gators come out on top.

Georgia 24, Florida 21

Jake Reuse

For Kirby Smart, Saturday is the opportunity to quiet the naysayers, and if he and the Bulldogs don't after having a bye week, there may be bigger concerns than just the last couple of weeks. The defense needs to continue with the convincing performances it has put together, though some of the long-sought-after 'havoc' would go a long way to emboldening the team for the rest of the season. This game comes down to the offense, however, and the adjustments the staff has made there in the off week. Jake Fromm has to stay crisp, the line has to hold, and someone needs to step up in the receiver corps, aside from Lawrence Cager. Given Fromm's history in this game, I think he's up to the task, and I don't have major concerns about the line. Can the pass catchers answer the bell? If so, Georgia can win this one. If not, it could be a long day in Jacksonville. I'll learn toward Georgia's momentum in the series over the last couple of years, but this won't be a walk in the park.

Georgia 27, Florida 24

Rob Suggs

Prediction: Think 2007. Georgia's pre-UF bye came off an ugly, close victory at Vanderbilt. There had been a very ugly loss in Knoxville just before that. (There was even a home loss to the Gamecocks.) This year sets up the same way. Don't expect any end zone celebrations, but expect the Dawgs to leave it all on the field for this one. It's the kind of game where you're playing for your legacy, and you know it. While the last two troubling games have been about the team's flaws, this one will be about its talent. Georgia pushes aside a good UF team.

Georgia 24, Florida 13

Trent Smallwood

I have been back and forth on this prediction all week. Georgia has won the turnover battle the last two years against Dan Mullen coached teams (Miss State in '17, Florida in '18) and won both games by a combined 67 to 20 score. Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham is also 0-3 vs Georgia since he left the same job in Athens. He has given up 30+ points in all three games. All signs point to the Bulldogs running backs having big games against the Gators, but I believe Jake Fromm has a big day and is the player of the game. Dawgs by 4 in Jacksonville.

Georgia 24, Florida: 20

Patrick Garbin

In a series where the team which rushes for the most yards has won 13 consecutive meetings, Florida has had a difficult time this year running the ball against teams ranked in the top-half of the FBS in run defense (Georgia currently ranks 5th of 130). The Gators’ run defense has been gouged in its last two games, yielding 218 and 217 yards on the ground to LSU and South Carolina, respectively. What’s more, when the Bulldogs take to the air, Jake Fromm has annually performed well against Florida, amassing an efficiency rating of nearly 200.0 in two games. Still, more so than anything else, this Georgia team is seemingly beyond focused and somewhat ticked off for currently being snubbed as a playoff contender. And, I’ll always side with the highly-focused—and very highly-talented—team with everything to lose, playing in arguably the program’s most pivotal regular-season game in years.

Georgia 31, Florida 17.

Paul Maharry

During the off-season, I didn’t see this being a huge game for Georgia. I didn’t think that Dan Mullen would be able to transform Kyle Trask into a reputable SEC quarterback and I didn’t think that Jake Fromm would have the stats he does so far into the season either. This game will come down to which quarterback makes better decisions while under pressure. With that said, I think Georgia wins, but it will be another weird game in Jacksonville.

Georgia 27, Florida 23

Seth Rainey

While early in the season most of us felt comfortable throwing out 40 point games for Georgia, I just don’t feel that way now. They should still win this game thanks in large part to their defense and the play of D’Andre Swift. It will be interesting to see how Fromm plays with the possible return of Lawrence Cager, who was Fromm’s go-to before his injury. Georgia wins, but doesn’t dominate.

Georgia 23, Florida 17

Dayne Young

If we only rely on 2019 performances, Florida has played better than Georgia (though, relative to their expectations). Despite that, talent tends to win in the long run and Georgia has the more talented roster. I expect Florida's defense to be as aggressive as South Carolina's was and try to force Georgia to make errors in the passing game. George Pickens will make a national name for himself and win crucial 50/50 balls.

Georgia 27, Florida 20

Brent Rollins

While it would be nice to see Georgia come out on fire and assert their will early, this game has a Notre Dame 2.0 feel for me. The biggest thing I’ll be watching is the coverage/pass rush dynamic and whether UGA can cover well enough to allow the rush time to affect Kyle Trask in the pocket given Florida’s heavy use of play-action (46.6%) and RPOs (31.8%).

Georgia 23 Florida 20

Radi Nabulsi