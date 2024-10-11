Advertisement

in other news

The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Evaluating Carson Beck

The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Evaluating Carson Beck

Kirby Smart gave his evaluation of Carson Beck through five games.

 • Jason Butt
Opposition Research: An expert's take on Mississippi State

Opposition Research: An expert's take on Mississippi State

In this week's edition of Opposition Research, we turn to Jason Stamm of sister site BulldogBlitz.com.

Premium content
 • Anthony Dasher
The latest on five-star target Justus Terry

The latest on five-star target Justus Terry

UGASports brings you the latest in the recruitment of five-star defensive lineman Justus Terry.

 • Trent Smallwood
Kirby Smart interview on 680 The Fan

Kirby Smart interview on 680 The Fan

Kirby Smart was interviewed Wednesday afternoon on 680 The Fan. Inside is the transcript of what he had to say.

 • Anthony Dasher
Colbie Young suspended indefinitely

Colbie Young suspended indefinitely

Wide receiver Colbie Young has been suspended indefinitely until his legal matter is resolved, Kirby Smart announced.

 • Anthony Dasher

in other news

The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Evaluating Carson Beck

The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Evaluating Carson Beck

Kirby Smart gave his evaluation of Carson Beck through five games.

 • Jason Butt
Opposition Research: An expert's take on Mississippi State

Opposition Research: An expert's take on Mississippi State

In this week's edition of Opposition Research, we turn to Jason Stamm of sister site BulldogBlitz.com.

Premium content
 • Anthony Dasher
The latest on five-star target Justus Terry

The latest on five-star target Justus Terry

UGASports brings you the latest in the recruitment of five-star defensive lineman Justus Terry.

 • Trent Smallwood
Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 11, 2024
Score predictions and prop bets
circle avatar
Radi Nabulsi  •  UGASports
Publisher
Twitter
@radinabulsi
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
UGA
FUTURECAST
2025Top Targets
question circle
Advertisement
recruiting
2025Team Rankings
recruiting Team Rankings
Advertisement
Advertisement