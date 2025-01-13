Blue-chip DB Zech Fort breaks down top schools

It's been hard to miss Zech Fort of late.

The Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy defensive back starred for the Ascenders again in the fall before a strong run at the 2025 Under Armour Next All-America Game in Orlando to kick off the year. Now he is at the Polynesian All-Star Game week in Hawaii just in time to drop his list of top contenders.

The junior has (in no order) Georgia, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Florida, Alabama and Florida State remaining on his list with a commitment coming as early as next month.

Fort broke down how each program made the cut with Rivals.