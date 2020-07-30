When Covid-19 forced the cancellation of minor league baseball, former Georgia standout Aaron Schunk wasn’t certain what he was going to do.

Fortunately, the Colorado Rockies had a plan. The team placed Schunk on its 60-man taxi squad, which has allowed him to keep working out with the organization throughout the rest of the current major league campaign.

Although Schunk is not expected to get an opportunity at the big-league level just yet, the No. 6 prospect of the Rockies (according to MLB.com) couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunity that’s been placed before him.

“It’s awesome development-wise, and that’s the main reason some of us got called up,” Schunk said in a telephone interview with UGASports. “They said for some of us it would be for good development reasons, to be on that practice squad, be in the controlled environment, and be able to work out with those guys. It’s a really good opportunity.”

It certainly beats the alternative.

Before getting the word, Schunk was back home with his parents in Decatur, unsure exactly what his summer would entail before receiving word from the Rockies to catch a flight to Denver to join the rest of the team’s 60-man taxi squad.

“I wasn’t totally expecting it; I was obviously hoping for it, but I was preparing for having myself in position to be ready for when the season came, when the next opportunity came,” Schunk said. “But the call kind of surprised me, definitely. It was awesome news, a nice early birthday present knowing I was coming out here. I’m just really excited for the opportunity.”

Schunk isn’t the only former Bulldog getting a taste of what life is like on the 60-man roster. Cole Wilcox (Padres), Emerson Hancock (Mariners), and Kevin Smith (Mets) are also spending the next two months of the summer working out for their respective teams.

The Rockies like what they’re seeing in Schunk, who batted .306 with six home runs and 23 RBS in 46 games last year with the short-season Boise Hawks after being drafted in the second round and signing for the slot maximum of $1.1 million. According to MLB.com, he’s the sixth-ranked prospect in the entire Colorado organization.

Schunk said he’s been fitting in just fine.

“A lot of guys are good about taking you under their wing and explaining stuff, teaching you how things go. I’ve been learning a lot from some of the infielders,” Schunk said. “Obviously, we’ve got a great coaching staff and group, so being able to learn from those guys and take stuff away and grow.”

Schunk said he used last year’s rookie ball experience to better himself as a player.

“I just tried to grow as a player, being that I was going from that college atmosphere and learning about myself as a player, making sure I’m doing the right things,” he said. “I spent the time just trying to be good at my position, get to know my body, get to know my strengths, just try to slow the game down, and being really good offensively and defensively.”

Schunk’s future certainly appears bright. That’s despite the fact he happens to play third base, the same position perennial All-Star Nolan Arenado calls home.

Although he’s yet to meet Arenado, Schunk said he’s been paying close attention to how he carries himself on the field.

“I haven’t had the opportunity to meet him but in spring training I had the opportunity to watch him from afar, and he works extremely hard and does everything the right way,” Schunk said. “He’s an amazing guy to learn from obviously, with how good he is in the field, the bat. I have a real cool opportunity to learn from some of the best guys in the game.”