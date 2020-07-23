Schools are after 2022 WR AJ Johnson as we await junior season return
NEW ORLEANS -- AJ Johnson was a much-discussed prospect early on his high school career at McMain High School.As a freshman, Johnson was the best offensive player for McMain. That continued at the ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news