UGASports - Georgia Bulldogs schedule finally official

Finally.

The Georgia Bulldogs know their schedule for the 2020 football campaign after it was announced Monday night on the SEC Network.

After opening with Arkansas the Bulldogs have back-to-back home games on Oct. 3 against Auburn before hosting Tennessee on Oct. 10.

On Oct. 17, the entire country will be watching when Georgia travels to Alabama.

The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide are the favorites of many to not only win their respective divisions but to advance to the College Football Playoffs.

Alabama leads the all-time series with the Bulldogs 40-25-4, including winning the last five contests. Ironically, the last Georgia victory came during the Bulldogs' last trip to Tuscaloosa in 2007, when Matthew Stafford hit Mikey Henderson with a pass in overtime to win 26-23.

Last week on Atlanta radio station 680TheFan, Smart was asked what it would be like going to Bryant-Denny Stadium, knowing there would at most be limited fans in the stands.

“I know this, they still have a stereo system,” Smart said. “They’ll find a way to crank noise in there. I’m sure everybody in the SEC, you’ll probably still have to have earmuffs without the crowd just because of the sound systems. The home team is going to find a way to make it an advantage I can promise you that.”



The rest of the schedule shapes up like this.

On Oct. 24, the Bulldogs will travel to Kentucky, before a bye week on Oct. 31.

Florida in Jacksonville is up next on Nov. 7, with Georgia closing out the season Nov. 14 at Missouri, Nov. 21 at home against Mississippi State, Nov. 28 at South Carolina and Dec. 5 against visiting Vanderbilt.

The SEC Championship is set for Mercedes Benz Stadium on Dec. 19.

Times for all games will be announced at a later date.

