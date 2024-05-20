Georgia's annual Scavenger Hunt is reserved for top priority targets.

During the 2024 iteration of the event, the Bulldogs welcomed just a single linebacker to campus. That would be Rivals100 prospect Zayden Walker, an in-state target who Kirby Smart and company have been after for years.

A fun day in Athens let Walker know just how much the Bulldogs want him.

"I feel like a very high priority there," Walker said.