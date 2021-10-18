Scanning the Southeast: Game-day quotes
Top prospects from Alabama, Georgia and Florida took advantage of game-day opportunities over the weekend making stops at SEC programs giving Rivals the inside scoop.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news