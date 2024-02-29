Salaries for new Georgia wide receivers Coach James Coley and new running back coach/run game coordinator Josh Crawford have been released per an open records request by UGASports.

Coley will make $650,000, while Crawford will earn $450,000 for the upcoming season.

Per published reports, Coley's salary at his former school South Carolina was scheduled to be a two-year deal worth $650,000 a season for 2024 and $850,000 for 2025. He owed South Carolina a buyout of $450,000. Crawford made $250,000 last year at Georgia Tech.

Lengths of the deals were not announced.

Before accepting a similar position with South Carolina in January 2024, Coley was hired in 2020 as the Texas A&M tight ends coach. He was named the Aggies’ co-offensive coordinator in 2022 and also worked with receivers while in College Station.

Regarded as one of the elite recruiters in college football, Coley has spent the past 16 years as an assistant coach at a Division I Power-Five school. Most recently, he spent four seasons on Jimbo Fisher’s Texas A&M staff.

Before that, Coley spent four years in Athens, helping the Bulldogs to three SEC Championship appearances and a spot in the College Football Playoff. He was part of a 2017 staff that led Georgia to a record-tying 13 victories, including its first SEC Championship since 2005.

That season the Bulldogs also made their first appearance in the CFP, as well as first appearance and victory over Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl CFP semifinal, and first appearance in the College Football Playoff Championship Game.

Georgia’s offense finished first in the SEC and ninth nationally in rushing offense (258.4 yards/game), third in the SEC in scoring (35.4 points/game), and fifth in total offense (435.3 yards per game).

Crawford, who earned his master’s degree from Georgia in 2012, was Georgia Tech’s wide receivers coach for the 2023 season.

His single season with the Yellow Jackets produced a Freshman All-American in Eric Singleton Jr., who hauled in 48 catches for 714 yards and six touchdowns. Georgia Tech had 14 different players catch balls, including Malik Rutherford, who finished with 46 catches and more than 500 yards receiving.

Before coming to Georgia Tech, Crawford served as Western Kentucky’s outside receivers coach in 2021 and was promoted to co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach in 2022. In his two seasons at WKU, Crawford’s wideouts combined for 10,339 receiving yards and 94 touchdowns.