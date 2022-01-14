Safety Christopher Smith returning to Georgia in 2022

Christopher Smith wants to run it back.

Georgia's senior safety announced on Friday that he's returning to the Bulldogs for the 2022 season. His return is a much-needed boost for a secondary that will need all the experience it can muster next season.

"I want to start by saying I'm very blessed to be in the position I'm in today," Smith said in his announcement post on Twitter. "The past few years have been some of the best years of my life. None of this would have been possible without the love and unwavering support of my family, coaches, and teammates. I'm extremely grateful."

Smith started 11 of the 12 games he played in during the 2021 title run. He ended the season with 35 total tackles, four pass breakups, and three interceptions, including his pick-6 in the season opener against Clemson.

His return comes in a secondary that's already been hit hard by attrition this offseason. Latavious Brini, Ameer Speed, and Jalen Kimber have already declared their intent to enter the transfer portal. Safety Lewis Cine, corner Derion Kendrick, and star William Poole also have decisions to make for next season.

Now that he's back in the fold, Smith will hold down one safety spot while providing valuable leadership for a younger Bulldog secondary.