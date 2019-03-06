So much for the notion that Saturday’s big win at Florida might inject some late season spice back into what so far been a forgettable first year for head coach Tom Crean.

For as good as the Bulldogs played during their victory in Gainesville, it’s hard to imagine a team – any team – playing much worse than Georgia did during Wednesday’s 64-39 loss on Senior Night to Missouri.

“One of the reasons that we’ve been playing so much better is we’ve been able to overcome hurdles in the game, able to overcome when we were struggling, not playing as well or not making shots,” Crean said. “Tonight, we didn’t. Tonight, we didn’t.”

Where to begin?

Whatever competitive edge the Bulldogs brought to Gainesville must have been left in north Florida as Georgia – for one of the few times this year – failed to play with the same effort and intensity fans – despite the team’s record - had gotten somewhat used to seeing.

The stat sheet told the story.

Georgia – which only scored 14 points the first half – missed its first 14 three-point attempts, and wound up shooting a measly 25.5 percent from the game.

Making matters even worse was the fact the Tigers (14-15, 5-12) dominated the Bulldogs on the class, out-rebounding Georgia 50-28.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever been part of something where the rebounding has been that lopsided,” sophomore Nicolas Claxton said. “Rebounding is a big thing, just making sure that all five guys are on the court are out there giving it there all.”

Crean didn’t disagree.

“These have been Achilles heels for a lot of the year, we’re not physical enough at times and we don’t talk enough,” Crean said. “We gave up some baskets in threes and we gave up some shots where we were just not locked up on our man. What happens, when you lose your spirit a little bit and your offense isn’t going the way you want it to go, you’ve got be mature on the other end and overcome it. We had a been getting a lot better at that. Tonight, we weren’t.”

Claxton was the only Bulldog to finish in double-figures, scoring a game-high 10 points. Jordan Geist led the Tigers with 18 points, followed by Torrence Watson with 17.