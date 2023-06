It's been quite a year for Sacovie White.

The Cass High School product saw his recruitment pick up last summer. On June 21, he earned a long-awaited offer from Georgia following a 7-on-7 event in Athens.

Four months after that, White committed to Georgia. Now the second-longest tenured commit in the class, White finally took his official visit to Athens June 9-11. On that visit, White developed a clearer vision of what his future in Athens will look like on and off the field.