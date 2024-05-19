Freshman wide receiver Sacovie White was arrested early Saturday morning by Athens Clarke County police on two misdemeanor driving charges.

According to the Athens Clarke County online jail report, White was arrested at 3:04 a.m. Saturday morning on charges of reckless driving and driving down a one-way street.

He was released an hour later on bonds totaling $26.

White is the second Bulldog to be arrested in the past three months, after running back Trevor Etienne was arrested in March on four misdemeanor driving charges, and DUI.