Ryan Puglisi remembers the exact date over a year later.

In an interview with Puglisi, this reporter tried to recall the day Puglisi committed to Georgia. Wasn't it sometime in November?

"It was October 16," Puglisi corrected as he headed for his flight that will take him to Athens tonight.

Over a year later, through coordinator changes, pushes from other schools, a commitment and now potential decommitment of another quarterback, Puglisi has remained a Bulldog.

His college career finally begins this weekend when he arrives in Athens for bowl practices.

"Definitely pumped, definitely excited," Puglisi said.