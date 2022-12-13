Ryan Day on Stetson Bennett, Georgia's tight ends and more
Mark Ohio State coach Ryan Day as a big Stetson Bennett fan.
When asked the key for the Buckeyes against top-ranked Georgia in the College Football semifinals at the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve, containing Bennett and the Bulldog offense is Job 1.
“They do a great job of playing off the defense, their defense is obviously great, and they play very well on special teams,” Day said. “But especially on offense, (Bennett) is the one who gets it all going. Certainly, they have talent across the board; their offensive line is big, both tight ends are very, very talented, their running backs are very good, and their receivers are very good. But it’s the quarterback who makes it go and he’s played unbelievably.”
Day got to meet Bennett over the weekend in New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony where his quarterback C.J. Stroud was one of the four finalists.
“He certainly deserved to be down in New York City on Saturday night. What an unbelievable story of somebody who came through a lot of adversity in his journey to get to where he’s at,” Day said. “From afar, it’s been a joy to watch him compete. (Georgia) does multiple things, they’re creative in how they do them, and they’re certainly playing good football here down the stretch.”
Bennett’s connection with tight ends Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington is of specific concern.
Day said Bowers' talent largely speaks for itself, while the 6-foot-7, 280-pound Washington is a specimen at the position his Buckeyes simply have not seen this year.
“Bowes can do so many things, he’s very versatile, while Darnell is just a massive human being who can just overwhelm you with his size and athleticism,” Day said. “With them, the first thing is their versatility, the second is their versatility. Anytime you can do multiple things as a running back, receiver or tight end, you can create mismatches and they can both do that.”
This and that
… Day said offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson – who recently was named the head coach at Tulsa - will remain with the team through the playoffs.
“He’ll continue coaching throughout the bowl game and he’s been doing a great job of that,” Day said. “He’s working 24 hours a day right now, but he’s keeping Ohio State and our path to the national championship first and foremost in his mind. He’s obviously got a lot going on planning ahead for Tulsa, but he’s been at practices, he’ll be here again this weekend. It’s a challenge to juggle both things but he’s going to do everything he can to make sure he helps us win this.”
... On his team’s mindset. “I feel a bit of urgency when we walk on the field,” Day said. “I see a different look in their eyes, like when we walk on the field, we’re ready to work.
… Day did not have an update on running back TreVeyon Henderson who has battled a left foot injury for much of the year. “I’ll probably give you an update on Tre here in the next few days,” Day said. “I don’t really have an update on where he is right now as we kind of get off the road. It’s kind of that way with everybody. I’m not sure when we’ll have an injury update, but we’ll get back to you on that one.”
… Day on the expected atmosphere at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the impact it could have. “It’s going to be an electric atmosphere. We’ll be ready for anything. It’s a great venue for a game,” Day said. “Certainly, I know Ohio State is going to travel very, very well, but we’ll also be ready for a loud environment and we’ll make sure we have all our tools ready if we need them.”