Mark Ohio State coach Ryan Day as a big Stetson Bennett fan.

When asked the key for the Buckeyes against top-ranked Georgia in the College Football semifinals at the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve, containing Bennett and the Bulldog offense is Job 1.

“They do a great job of playing off the defense, their defense is obviously great, and they play very well on special teams,” Day said. “But especially on offense, (Bennett) is the one who gets it all going. Certainly, they have talent across the board; their offensive line is big, both tight ends are very, very talented, their running backs are very good, and their receivers are very good. But it’s the quarterback who makes it go and he’s played unbelievably.”

Day got to meet Bennett over the weekend in New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony where his quarterback C.J. Stroud was one of the four finalists.

“He certainly deserved to be down in New York City on Saturday night. What an unbelievable story of somebody who came through a lot of adversity in his journey to get to where he’s at,” Day said. “From afar, it’s been a joy to watch him compete. (Georgia) does multiple things, they’re creative in how they do them, and they’re certainly playing good football here down the stretch.”

Bennett’s connection with tight ends Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington is of specific concern.

Day said Bowers' talent largely speaks for itself, while the 6-foot-7, 280-pound Washington is a specimen at the position his Buckeyes simply have not seen this year.

“Bowes can do so many things, he’s very versatile, while Darnell is just a massive human being who can just overwhelm you with his size and athleticism,” Day said. “With them, the first thing is their versatility, the second is their versatility. Anytime you can do multiple things as a running back, receiver or tight end, you can create mismatches and they can both do that.”