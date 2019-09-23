Notably, Saturday night’s affair was the 35th consecutive Georgia game in which the team that gained the most rushing yards was the squad which won the contest.

PAT’s Weekly Stat (you likely won’t see anywhere else—and probably for good reason): Looking over the stat sheet following the 23-17 narrow victory over Notre Dame, the thing that jumped out to me the most was 152 to 46 —or the Bulldogs’ rushing total to that of the Fighting Irish—as Georgia continues to exhibit that when it outrushes the opponent, simply, Dawgs win.

You have to go all the way back to when Georgia hosted UL Lafayette in 2016 (I won’t mention the last time the team wore black jerseys), when the Rajun’ Cajuns won the rushing battle, 276-235, but lost, 35-21, as the last Bulldogs game whereby the winner did not outrush the opposition. Since then, Georgia’s record is 29-6: 29-0 when outrushing its opponent, 0-6 when not.

To me, what makes the 35-game outrushing-winning streak rather remarkable, for one, is in the other college football games this past weekend involving AP-ranked top 25 teams, just 11 of the 18 winners outrushed their opponent.

What’s more, if you take a look at the Bulldogs’ not-too-distant past, prior to the current 35-game streak, approximately one-fourth of Georgia games resulted in the team gaining the fewest yards on the ground actually winning the game.

Beginning with a period of the last three seasons (2017-2019), whereby the streak is intact, and the preceding 15 years divided into five-season spans, the percent of Georgia’s games whereby the team with the most rushing yards was the winner—followed by the number of games the Bulldogs led in rushing, and those the opponent led in rushing (and Georgia's records in both circumstances):