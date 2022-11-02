The UGASports recruiting staff went live on a special Tuesday night edition of UGASports RUMORS vs. FACTS presented by Turner, Wood, & Smith Insurance in cooperation with Auto-Owners.

The show featured a special guest in 2023 Georgia wide receiver commit Yazeed Haynes. Haynes discussed his path to becoming a Georgia Bulldog pledge, his monstrous senior season, who he is recruiting to come with him to Athens, and much more. The former Penn State commit flipped to Georgia in July and will be enrolling early at UGA in January.

Trent Smallwood and I went on to break down the recruiting visitor list for the Tennessee game this Saturday. UGASports had the visitor list out earlier than anyone else and we discuss the massive amount of talent that is descending upon Athens in this episode. Personally, Trent or I neither one can remember a more impressive collection of talent visiting for a game. From the Class of 2023 to the Class of 2026, this visitor list is packed with future Saturday stars and Sunday players.

Catch the full audio and, or video replays below. Make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel and the podcast whichever platform you consume your audio content on.