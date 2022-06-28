RUMORS vs. FACTS: Wrapping up June | Targets Georgia is closing in on

The UGASports recruiting staff is back to recap a busy June of official visits. There is plenty of work left to do in this class but Georgia laid a strong foundation with the visitors it had on campus.

July could prove to be a big month for Georgia in terms of adding commitments. Targets like Daniel Harris, Tyler Williams, Jamaal Jarrett, Kelton Smith, Caleb Downs, Justice Haynes, Troy Bowles, and more appear to be winding things down in their recruitments. Georgia is in the thick of things with all of those prospects.

