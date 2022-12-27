UGASports RUMORS vs. FACTS is the weekly video and audio podcast that covers all things Georgia football recruiting. RUMORS vs. FACTS is presented by Turner, Wood, and Smith Insurance in cooperation with Auto-Owners.

RVF was live last night on the UGASports YouTube channel, analyzing exactly what Georgia gained in the Class of 2023 signees. Jed May, Trent Smallwood, and I broke down the best hauls by position ground and talked about players who can make an impact early. We discussed Duce Robinson and what is left for Georgia between now and the February signing period when it comes to high school targets and potential additions out of the portal.

The UGASports recruiting staff gives a look ahead at the Class of 2024 names to know in this episode as well. Dylan Railoa and Georgia's chances with him are discussed. Sammy Brown, Mike Matthews, Daniel Calhoun, Eddrick Houston, and KJ Bolden are all in-state priorities that Georgia currently has a great shot of landing. Dylan Stewart, out of Washington, DC, is an edge defender that Georgia recruiting followers need to commit to memory as well.

All of that and, of course, answering questions from the loyal members of the UGASports Vault and interacting with members of the chat on YouTube in the latest episode of RUMORS vs. FACTS.