UGASports RUMORS vs. FACTS is the show that brings you the latest on Georgia football recruiting each and every week. The show goes live on the UGASports YouTube channel each Monday night at 8:15 PM EST.

Trent Smallwood joined me for this latest episode. There were lots of questions about visitors from this past weekend. Georgia had some key targets in Athens this past weekend in multiple classes. Trent and I shared what we are hearing about the prospects that attended and some that will attend the Auburn game.

Duce Robinson was in town, and Georgia is very much so in the thick of the recruitment of the versatile tight end, receiver hybrid. Also, priority wide receiver target Tyler Williams is set to commit tonight at 7 PM EST. This figures to be a Georgia/Miami battle at the finish. Can Bryan McClendon close things out with the 4-Star from Lakeland, Florida? We gave the latest on that recruitment as well.

Georgia running back recruiting targets, edge defender targets in the Class of 2023, and offensive linemen in the Class of 2024 are also touched on. Catch the full audio replay or video replay below.

RUMORS vs. FACTS is brought to you by Turner, Wood, & Smith Insurance in cooperation with Auto-Owners.

Lastly, we have a nice offer for all of you from Manscaped. Get 20% OFF @manscaped + Free Shipping with promo code UGASPORTS at http://MANSCAPED.com!