Outside of a national signing day, the Georgia Bulldogs had about as big of a day as a program can have yesterday in recruiting.

The Bulldogs flipped 2023 running back Roderick Robinson II from UCLA and 2024 in-state wide receiver Sacovie White went public with his commitment.

RUMORS vs. FACTS opened up talking about Robinson II and White and what they bring to the program. Here are some notes recapping the segment on each.

- Robinson II fits the mold that Dell McGee likes and Georgia's scheme is trending towards. Big, physical backs that are able to run through arm tackles.

- Robinson II is not just a brusier. He has been used by his high school team and in high-level 7-on-7's as a more than adequate receiver out of the backfield.

- Robinson II was enamored by the history of Georgia running backs and seeing Branson Robinson have a big day was the icing on the cake for him.

- White is a receiver that has a lot of success in the vertical passing game.

- White impressed thoroughly in a 7-on-7 at Georgia this past summer

- White has the ability to go up and high-point the football. Brings toughness along with his dynamic playmaking ability.

The RUMORS vs FACTS crew also answered questions from the Vault.

Some of those questions included the following:

- What are you guys hearing about potential flips to UGA and from UGA? Any big names flipping to UGA?

- With Georgia having 3 WR commitments in the '23 class, do you see any more movement there whether it be from uncommitted prospects, flipping committed prospects, or possibly losing one of our current commits?

- Class of '23 Defense Quick Fire Round!

Everyone give the percentage of the likelihood you think for each recruit to commit to UGA.

James Smith/Qua Russaw, Jordan Hall, Daevin Hobbs, Damon Wilson, & Samuel M'Pemba.

