UGASports RUMORS vs. FACTS, presented by Turner, Wood, & Smith Insurance in cooperation with Auto-Owners, was live once again on Monday night. Members of the UGASports Vault showed up heavily and provided more questions than ever for the UGASports recruiting staff to answer.

In this episode on the inner workings of Georgia football recruiting, Trent Smallwood, Jed May, and I talk about the commitment of 2024 quarterback and most recent commit Ryan Puglisi. We also discuss the finish of the Class of 2023. Who are the most likely flips? What prospects will be visiting for the now monstrous matchup of Tennessee at Georgia later in the year? Also, we give out opinions on what the running back room and quarterback room could look like for Georgia at the start of the 2023 season.

All of that and more on the most recent edition of the premiere weekly show on Georgia football recruiting, UGASports RUMORS vs. FACTS. Catch the full video and, or audio replays below.