RUMORS vs. FACTS: Mims returns, 5-Stars visit for G-Day, Arch Manning talk

Another Monday night has come and gone. The UGASports recruiting staff was live at 8:15 yesterday evening on the UGASports YouTube channel once again to discuss all things Georgia football recruiting.

Some of the most important recruiting that a staff can do in modern college football is recruiting that retains current players on the roster. Whether that be guys who are borderline NFL Draft prospects that could come back and improve their stock, or whether that be players that have entered the portal. Georgia was able to retain Amarius Mims even after he entered the transfer portal. The UGASports recruiting breaks down the return of Mims.

Several high-profile and five-star recruits descended upon Athens this past weekend. UGASports analyzes the visits and answers questions on who Georgia moved the needle with. Justyn Rhett, Tyree Adams, Hykeem Williams, Jayden Wayne, and TJ Shanahan Jr. were all included



Finally, it's mandatory at this point that we discuss Arch Manning. We did. Catch the full video and, or audio replay of the latest edition of RUMORS vs. FACTS.