RUMORS vs. FACTS: May 20-22 visit recaps and Rivals Atlanta camp notes

The UGASports recruiting staff went live on Monday night to discuss the recruiting weekend that was for the Georgia Bulldogs. Jayden Wayne, Dashawn Womack, and Monroe Freeling all arrived on campus for official visits on May 20-22. The crew recapped all three of those.

Also, top linebacker prospects Grayson Howard and Sammy Brown were two of the most prominent prospects on the scavenger hunt. Howard released his top five schools over the weekend as well. Georgia made the cut. Connor Lew, a 2023 interior offensive lineman from Kennesaw, placed Georgia in his top four over the weekend.

Finally, we give updates on prospects across multiple classes from the Rivals Atlanta Camp.

All of that and more on the latest episode of UGASports RUMORS vs. FACTS.