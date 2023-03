UGASports RUMORS vs. FACTS is brought to you by Turner, Wood, & Smith Insurance (twsinsurance.com) & Auto-Owners (auto-owners.com). RUMORS vs. FACTS is the only weekly Georgia recruiting show that keeps you up to date on the latest developments in Georgia's pursuit of more elite talent.

Georgia received the commitment of 2024 offensive lineman Malachi Toliver from Cartersville, Georgia last week. Toliver is a large, versatile offensive lineman that Stacy Searels has recruited to become a Georgia Bulldog. In this episode of RVF Toliver joins Blayne, Jed & Trent to break down his pledge to Georgia.

Also, the RVF crew answers Vault questions and gives updates on 2024 Georgia targets.