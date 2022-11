This episode of UGASports RUMORS vs. FACTS was the biggest ever. Georgia hosted a record number of high-profile prospects and lots of current commits for the Tennessee game. Everyone wants to know what the results of this huge recruiting weekend were. Members of the UGASport Vault got the scoop first on Saturday night, Sunday morning, and all throughout the weekend. This episode of RUMORS vs. FACTS ties up the loose ends and answers questions for Vault members and all interested Georgia football recruiting.

Full audio and video replays are below.

RUMORS vs. FACTS is presented by Turner, Wood, & Smith Insurance & Auto-Owners.