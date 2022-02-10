RUMORS vs. FACTS: Focus turns to 2023

With the exception of the reclassified Lebbeus Overton, the Class of 2022 is finished for the Georgia Bulldogs. The attention is now officially on the Class of 2023 primarily. The class is highlighted by No. 1 ranked prospects and targets at respective positions like Arch Manning, Justice Haynes, and Brandon Inniss. Georgia has a strong chance with all three of those prospects and the No. 1 overall class in 2023.

The UGASports recruiting staff went live on Wednesday night to discuss the ins and outs of the recruiting cycle to this point. What are the biggest positions of need? What are the various scenarios surrounding the recruitment of Arch Manning and 2023 QBs? How have the most recent coaching hires impacted recruiting? All that and questions from members of the UGASports Vault were answered on the latest episode of RUMORS vs. FACTS.