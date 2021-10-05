RUMORS vs. FACTS: Flips and commitments on the way

The UGASports recruiting staff was live once again on Monday night to answer questions from the members of the UGASports Vault and discuss the visitors in Athens for the Arkansas game.

Georgia had official visits from coveted defensive back targets Kamari Wilson and Julian Humphrey. Humphrey is committed to the Florida Gators but made the official visit nonetheless after also visiting Athens this summer. Humphrey was not alone as a prospect committed elsewhere to be in attendance. Deyon Bouie, Kojo Antwi, Que'shon Sapp, Mykel Williams, Aliou Bah, and Travis Huner were all in attendance. Each of those talented Class of 2022 prospects is committed to programs like Texas A&M, Ohio State, Florida State, and Southern California.

All of that and much more is broken down by the team at UGASports. You don't want to miss the full video and, or audio replay if you didn't catch the entire show live. A lot to unpack here folks.