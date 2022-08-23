RUMORS vs. FACTS: Evans decision | Top prospect performances

The UGASports recruiting staff went live on the UGASports YouTube channel to bring your weekly does of Georgia football recruiting news and analysis.

It's decision week for Texas native and four-star wide receiver Anthony Evans III in the Class of 2023. Evans was formerly committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks. Bryan McClendon and Todd Monken began pursuing Evans this spring. A visit to Georgia for spring practice ensued and Evans decommitted from Arkansas shortly afterwards and reopened his recruitment. Now Georgia finds itself in a two-way race with Oklahoma for the speedy receiver. The commitment will come on August 26.

UGASports provides the latest intel on recruitment. Also, a host of talented UGA targets and commits took to the gridiron Friday night. The crew reviews some of the bigger performers from the opening week of high school action.