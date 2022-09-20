The UGASports recruiting staff goes live each Monday night to discuss the latest in Georgia football recruiting.

Georgia, the No. 1 team in the land on the field, is attempting to climb to No. 1 in the recruiting rankings. The Dawgs have a ways to go in that task, but the dominance that UGA displays each week is gaining a foothold in recruitments across the country. Yes, even in the age of NIL.

In this episode, we provide updates on Samuel M'Pemba, Tyler Williams, Roderick Robinson II, and other priority Georgia targets in the Class of 2023. We also touch on some high-profile visitors coming soon that are in future recruiting cycles.

Georgia is hosting QBs Ryan Montgomery and Julian Lewis soon. Montgomery & Lewis are in the classes of 2025 and 2026, respectively.

All of that and even more are covered when Trent, Jed, and I answer questions from the UGASports Vault and interact with the fine folks in the YouTube chat. As always, RUMORS vs. FACTS is brought to you by Turner, Wood, & Smith Insurance in cooperation with Auto-Owners Insurance.