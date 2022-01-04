 UGASports - RUMORS vs. FACTS: Caleb Williams Talk and Portal Needs and Targets
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-04 08:41:08 -0600') }}

RUMORS vs. FACTS: Caleb Williams Talk and Portal Needs and Targets

Blayne Gilmer • UGASports
@BGilmer18

Caleb Williams entering the portal happened just prior to last night's RUMORS vs. FACTS show on the UGASports YouTube channel. Jed May and I talked about what we've heard on Williams and Georgia's quarterback situation going forward. Also, several Georgia signees and targets have or are going to participate in All-American games. We discuss those performances, dig into the transfer portal, and answer Vault questions on the latest episode of RUMORS vs. FACTS.

