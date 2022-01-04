RUMORS vs. FACTS: Caleb Williams Talk and Portal Needs and Targets
Caleb Williams entering the portal happened just prior to last night's RUMORS vs. FACTS show on the UGASports YouTube channel. Jed May and I talked about what we've heard on Williams and Georgia's quarterback situation going forward. Also, several Georgia signees and targets have or are going to participate in All-American games. We discuss those performances, dig into the transfer portal, and answer Vault questions on the latest episode of RUMORS vs. FACTS.