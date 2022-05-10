RUMORS vs. FACTS: Big official visits loom | Arch Talk | WR Targets

The UGASports recruiting staff was live on the YouTube channel Monday night. Trent Smallwood joined me to discuss some of the big official visits that are coming up for Georgia.

Both Monroe Freeling and Jayden Wayne will make their way to the Classic City for officials towards the end of May. The first weekend in June is loaded with high-profile targets like Caleb Downs, Justice Haynes, Jalen Hale, CJ Allen, and many others. Jamaal Jarrett, Anthony Evans, and Malik Benson arrive in the middle of June.

Find out where Georgia stands with those targets. Also, the wide receiver picture is starting to come into focus in the Class of 2023. Catch the full video and, or audio replay as we answer questions from the Vault and also interacted with commenters on the YouTube channel. It's the latest edition of UGASports: RUMORS vs. FACTS.