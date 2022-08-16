RUMORS vs. FACTS: Assessing the remainder of Georgia's 2023 Class

UGASports RUMORS vs. FACTS was live once again on Monday night. Trent Smallwood and I compared notes on some of Georgia's most notable targets remaining in the Class of 2023. A wide range of topics were covered, including Georgia not reaching for high school talent in this class, what the wide receiver haul could look like, and addressing needs along the front seven on defense.

Xzavier Mcleod and Anthony Evans III have decisions coming up. In this episode, we discuss how Georgia is trending with each of these prospects and what they would mean to the class if each does indeed land at Georgia. Also, Tyler Williams and Hykeem Williams will be making September commitments. UGASports provides the latest updates on each.

Lastly, the offensive line, running back, quarterback, and edge defender position groups are three that Georgia could heavily utilize the transfer portal for in the 2022-2023 offseason. UGASports dives into why Georgia is willing to be patient with those positions regarding high school recruiting and how NIL and program culture will change this dynamic from year to year.

