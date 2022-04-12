RUMORS vs. FACTS: 2023 RBs | G-Day Visits | Latest recruiting buzz

The UGASports recruiting staff went live on Monday night to talk all things Georgia football recruiting. We are taking more and more questions and comments from the audience on YouTube each and every Monday night. As always we answer and prioritize questions from members of the UGASports Vault.

In this episode, we talk a lot about the recruitment of Justice Haynes, Richard Young, and the 2023 running back picture as a whole. The conversation covers who is visiting Athens for G-Day, some of the news coming out of visits from the past weekend, and we even dabbled in basketball recruiting. It was a jam-packed show. Enjoy the full video and or audio replays of UGASports RUMORS vs. FACTS.